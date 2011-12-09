RENNES, France Dec 9 A cargo ship sank on Friday morning off France's Atlantic coast after colliding with an oil tanker but there were no casualties, French maritime authorities said.

The 88-metre (260-foot), Dominica-registered Florece was carrying a load of clay when it went down 450 kilometres (280 miles) southwest of the western city of Lorient, the port prefecture in Brest, western France, said in a statement.

The circumstances of the collision with the 180-metre Bahamas-registered Afrodite are not clear, but it occurred in rough seas with winds of 50-55 kms an hour in low visibility.

The cargo ship's crew of seven were rescued by a third ship, the Ocean Titan, which set a course for Lisbon along with the oil tanker after an inspection of the damage.

A French customs aircraft sent to the site of the accident found no traces of pollution, the port prefecture said.