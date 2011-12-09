RENNES, France Dec 9 A cargo ship sank on
Friday morning off France's Atlantic coast after colliding with
an oil tanker but there were no casualties, French maritime
authorities said.
The 88-metre (260-foot), Dominica-registered Florece was
carrying a load of clay when it went down 450 kilometres (280
miles) southwest of the western city of Lorient, the port
prefecture in Brest, western France, said in a statement.
The circumstances of the collision with the 180-metre
Bahamas-registered Afrodite are not clear, but it occurred in
rough seas with winds of 50-55 kms an hour in low visibility.
The cargo ship's crew of seven were rescued by a third ship,
the Ocean Titan, which set a course for Lisbon along with the
oil tanker after an inspection of the damage.
A French customs aircraft sent to the site of the accident
found no traces of pollution, the port prefecture said.
(Reporting by Pierre-Henri Allain and Leigh Thomas; Editing by
Tim Pearce)