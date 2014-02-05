India tries to fix Iran trade payments as Trump hardens line
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
BORDEAUX, France Feb 5 A Spanish cargo ship broke in two after hitting a dike off the southwestern coast of France on Wednesday as high winds whipped up the seas along the country's western seaboard, the French maritime authorities said.
Two helicopters were rushed to the scene to rescue a dozen crew members, one of whom was injured, said an official at the town hall in Anglet, near the French border with Spain.
The vessel, called the Luno, was transporting fertiliser and the incident, according to the Anglet town hall official, apparently followed an engine problem after the ship left port. It was not immediately clear what volume of cargo was involved. (Reporting by Claude Cannellas; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
BEIJING, March 22 The head of crude oil trading at Chinese state energy giant PetroChina has resigned after 20 years with the company, a rare departure from a state-owned enterprise known for retaining talent in the midst of rapid expansion.
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.