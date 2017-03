DUBAI Jan 10 A leader of the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda said in an audio recording that an attack in France was prompted by insults to the prophets, but stopped short of claiming responsibly for the deadly assault on the offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Sheikh Hareth al-Nadhari also said in the recording posted on YouTube that the attackers were a group of "the faithful soldiers of God" who taught the French the limits of freedom of speech. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi)