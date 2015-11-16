BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Monday that police had detained a person during a raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, but that it was not wanted Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam.

Earlier, broadcaster RTL said Abdeslam, a Frenchman wanted in connection with the Paris attacks, had been arrested.

Officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)