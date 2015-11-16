UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Monday that police had detained a person during a raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek, but that it was not wanted Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam.
Earlier, broadcaster RTL said Abdeslam, a Frenchman wanted in connection with the Paris attacks, had been arrested.
Officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.