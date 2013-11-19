PARIS Nov 19 French prosecutors denied a report in Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday that police had arrested a man believed to have opened fire with a shotgun at the offices of a left-wing newspaper and a major bank in Paris.

The gunman seriously wounded a photographer's assistant at Liberation newspaper on Monday before firing at least three shots into the lobby of the suburban headquarters of Societe Generale in the La Defense business district 10 kilometers (6 miles) west of the centre. (Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)