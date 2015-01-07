* Attackers appeared well prepared and trained
* Unidentified gunmen still at large despite nationwide
alert
PARIS, Jan 7 The black-clad gunmen who stormed
the Paris office of satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday
spoke perfect French and acted like trained Islamist commandos,
shooting victims in an apparently well-prepared attack.
While police have yet to catch or identify the attackers or
explain their motives, amateur video shows at least one shouting
"Allahu Akbar", Arabic for "God is Greatest", after the attack
and saying they had "avenged the Prophet Mohammad".
A witness inside the building told French media that one
attacker had identified himself to her as a member of al Qaeda.
Terrorism experts said the hooded gunmen, who wore matching
jumpsuits with ammunition belts and carried Kalashnikov assault
rifles, appeared to have carried out their attack methodically.
"I was struck not only by their cold-blooded calm but also
the professional way that they made their getaway, taking the
time to finish off a wounded policeman," said Jean-Louis
Bruguiere, a former top anti-terrorism investigative magistrate.
Charlie Hebdo's office had been under police protection
since it was firebombed in 2011 after publishing drawings
mocking the Prophet Mohammad.
"Clearly there was a reconnaissance operation beforehand,"
Anne Giudicelli, founder of the TERR(o)RISC security consultancy
told Reuters. "They found a chink in the security arrangement
and chose a method guaranteeing success."
Islamist groups have posted videos in recent weeks warning
France of imminent attacks over its participation in the
U.S.-led bombing campaign against Islamic State militants in
Iraq.
ATTACKERS AT LARGE
The attack began shortly after 11.30 a.m. (1030 GMT) when
two gunmen forced their way into the building in eastern Paris.
They shot a technician at the reception desk, then opened fire
on journalists gathered for a weekly news planning meeting,
witnesses said.
The men accosted illustrator Corinne Rey on the ground
floor, ordering her to enter a code to open the door to Charlie
Hebdo's office. "They said they belonged to al Qaeda," Rey said,
adding they had spoken in clear French.
In an attack lasting about five minutes the gunmen - who
also carried a pump-action shotgun, according to a police trade
union official - shot dead a police officer posted inside the
office as well as eight journalists.
The victims included three cartoonists well known by their
pen-names of Cabu, Wolinski and Charb, who was the publication's
editor. Economist Bernard Maris, a columnist, was one of two
visitors at the office who died.
Rey, who hid under a table during the carnage, said the
gunmen called out some of their victims' names.
According to Paris prosecutor Francois Molins, 11 more
people were injured, of whom four remain in critical condition.
"All the victims were on the ground or sitting and those
seriously injured were trying their best to breathe," emergency
worker Patrick Hertgen said. "Many had been executed. Most had
wounds to the head or torso."
After fleeing into the street, the gunmen exchanged fire
with officers in the first police car to respond to emergency
calls and with two policemen on mountain bikes before firing
repeatedly at a second patrol car.
"What was striking was the closely-grouped bullet holes in
the windshield, which shows they (the gunmen) were in control of
their weapons and of their emotions," Rene-Georges Querry,
former head of a police anti-terror unit, told BFM TV.
Amateur video filmed from a nearby rooftop showed a gunman
walking up to a wounded policeman, who had staggered from the
car to a nearby sidewalk, and shooting him dead point-blank.
The gunmen drove off toward northeastern Paris. They
collided with a motorist before abandoning their car on a busy
square and hijacking another vehicle as they escaped into the
northern suburbs.
Although only two gunmen were visible on the videos at the
crime scene, the motorist said there were three attackers.
Authorities have put the country on a "scarlet" terror
alert, which means that an attack is imminent.
While the gunmen's faces remained concealed throughout the
attack, police recovered numerous shell casings at the scene as
well as a glove that could yield DNA forensic evidence helping
to identify the wearer.
