By Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS Nov 18 Suspected Islamist militants
flushed out of a Paris suburb by police in a shootout on
Wednesday were planning to attack the French capital's La
Defense business district, three sources told Reuters.
A source close to the investigation source said the attack
was being prepared for Thursday in the district that is home to
some of France's biggest companies such as the oil major Total
and the main trading room of Societe Generale
bank.
Several police sources said the targets were the Quatre
Temps shopping centre and the main square of the district of
high-rise office buildings on the western edge of Paris.
"The police forces were looking for terrorists who were
preparing another attack on the basis of information from the
(local) counter-terrorism services and overseas," said the
source close to the investigation.
"This new team was planning an attack on La Defense," the
source said.
A woman suicide bomber blew herself up and another militant
died when police raided the apartment in the St. Denis suburb as
part of the investigation into last week's coordinated bombings
and shootings.
Officials said police had been hunting Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a
Belgian Islamist militant of Moroccan origin accused of ordering
the Nov. 13 attack. More than eight hours after the launch of
the pre-dawn raid it was still unclear if they had found him,
but they had found something else.
"They were expecting to find Abdelhamid Abaaoud but they
came across another thing - a team that was preparing to attack
La Defense."
The French interior ministry declined to confirm or deny the
information, but later, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve
appeared to hint at an extra attack plan.
"These operations were led against people who might have
struck again, and once again we see that crimes, murders and
barbarity have been avoided."
Seven people were arrested in the operation, including three
people who were pulled from the apartment, officials said.
"It is impossible to tell you who was arrested. We are in
the process of verifying that. Everything will be done to
determine who is who," Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said at
the end of the operation.
The police sources indicated that Paris had received a tip
about the planned La Defense attack from Morocco's intelligence
service and four of its officers were in the French capital to
meet police here.
