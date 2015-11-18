LOS ANGELES Nov 18 The California-based rock band Eagles of Death Metal, whose concert in Paris was turned into a bloodbath by gunmen opening fire on the crowd during their performance, has returned to the United States and suspended all further shows, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

All the musicians in the band survived Friday's attack unharmed, but the band's merchandise manager was among the scores of people killed in the massacre. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)