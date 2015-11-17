BRUSSELS Nov 17 French police pulled over three times a car carrying three Belgium-based men suspected of involvement in Friday's attacks in Paris when they were returning from the French capital the following morning, the lawyer of one of them told Belgian media.

Xavier Carette, who is representing the owner of a Volkswagen Golf car that drove back from Paris, told Belgian broadcaster RTBF on Tuesday that his client was in Brussels when he received a call from a friend, Salah Abdeslam, two hours after the attacks on Friday night.

Abdeslam, whose brother Brahim blew himself up in the French capital and for whom an international arrest warrant has since been issued, told Mohamed Amri, 27, he had broken down in Paris and needed a lift back.

The car, carrying Abdeslam, Amri, and a third man named by local media as Hamza Attou, 21, back to Belgium was pulled over three times by French police, the last time at just after 9 a.m. close to the Belgian border, Carette, who represents Amri, said.

While Abdeslam remains on the run, Belgian police have arrested the two others. Both are being held in Belgium on suspicion of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the activities of a terrorist organisation.

Carette said that, according to Amri, none of the men had discussed the Paris attacks in which 129 people had been killed.

"You know, during the course of a car journey, you can talk about everything and nothing, listen to music, even smoke a joint, but at no time, No, they didn't talk about that," he said. (Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Richard Balmforth)