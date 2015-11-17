BRUSSELS Nov 17 French police pulled over three
times a car carrying three Belgium-based men suspected of
involvement in Friday's attacks in Paris when they were
returning from the French capital the following morning, the
lawyer of one of them told Belgian media.
Xavier Carette, who is representing the owner of a
Volkswagen Golf car that drove back from Paris, told Belgian
broadcaster RTBF on Tuesday that his client was in Brussels when
he received a call from a friend, Salah Abdeslam, two hours
after the attacks on Friday night.
Abdeslam, whose brother Brahim blew himself up in the French
capital and for whom an international arrest warrant has since
been issued, told Mohamed Amri, 27, he had broken down in Paris
and needed a lift back.
The car, carrying Abdeslam, Amri, and a third man named by
local media as Hamza Attou, 21, back to Belgium was pulled over
three times by French police, the last time at just after 9 a.m.
close to the Belgian border, Carette, who represents Amri, said.
While Abdeslam remains on the run, Belgian police have
arrested the two others. Both are being held in Belgium on
suspicion of leading a terrorist attack and taking part in the
activities of a terrorist organisation.
Carette said that, according to Amri, none of the men had
discussed the Paris attacks in which 129 people had been killed.
"You know, during the course of a car journey, you can talk
about everything and nothing, listen to music, even smoke a
joint, but at no time, No, they didn't talk about that," he
said.
