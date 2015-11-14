BRUSSELS Nov 14 Belgian police on Saturday arrested a man during searches in a district of Brussels following attacks in Paris claimed by Islamic State, the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF reported.

The prosecutor's office said it could not make any immediate comment.

RTBF reported that police searches were continuing in the Molenbeek district of Brussels.

Its website quoted a source close to the operations as saying there had been "between two and three searches, linked to the Paris attacks" and that one man had been arrested. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)