BRUSSELS Nov 19 Belgium will spend an extra 400
million euros ($427 million) on the fight against Islamist
violence, Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Thursday, with
more funds to fight hate speech, track potential extremists and
boost its intelligence services.
Michel said in a speech to the federal parliament that
Belgium would also introduce a series of security measures in
response to the Paris attacks, including jailing returning Syria
fighters and closing down unrecognised places of worship.
Belgium has been at the centre of investigations into last
week's attacks in the French capital after it emerged that at
least two of the attackers had been living in the country.
($1 = 0.9369 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop, Editing
by Gabriela Baczynska)