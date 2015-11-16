UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BRUSSELS Nov 16 Five of seven suspects arrested in Brussels during the weekend over possible links to the Paris attacks have been released, Belgian prosecutors said on Monday.
"It is correct that five people have been released, the judge still has to decide about the two others," a spokesman for the Belgian prosecutors said. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.