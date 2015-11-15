BRUSSELS Nov 15 Two of the attackers involved in the wave of shooting in Paris on Friday came from Brussels, Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said on Sunday, quoting the federal prosecutor's office.

In a short statement on its website, RTBF said "two of the assailants" were from Brussels.

Belgian police at the weekend have carried out a series of searches focused on the Molenbeek district of Brussels and prosecutors said they were investigating a connection with a Belgian hire care found in Paris near the scene of the deadliest of the attacks. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)