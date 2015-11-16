BRUSSELS Nov 16 Belgian police have carried out a new raid in the Brussels district of Molenbeek on Monday, state broadcaster RTBF said on its website.

"A large number of police launched a raid on a building in Rue Delaunoy," RTBF said.

The poor district of Molenbeek has been at the centre of investigations of militant attacks in Paris over the weekend, after it emerged that two of the attackers had lived in the area. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)