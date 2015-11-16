Nov 16 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is
not selling any securities from his portfolio as a result of
Friday's attacks in Paris, CNBC said on Monday.
Buffett's remarks were reported by CNBC anchor Rebecca
Quick, who spoke with him after Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
posted its quarterly filing of securities ownership with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier on Monday.
Among other moves in its portfolio, Berkshire had cut stakes
in Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
to raise cash for its pending purchase of Precision
Castparts Corp., Buffett told CNBC.
