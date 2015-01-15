(Adds arrests made, comments from police sources.)

PARIS Jan 15 Two people were arrested after a motorist injured a policewoman outside French President Francois Hollande's residence in Paris on Wednesday night, in an incident apparently unconnected to last week's shootingspolice sources said.

Earlier media reports cited witnesses saying the driver had driven deliberately at the policewoman.

The sources said the car had been driving the wrong way along a one-way road. They said four people were in the car and two had been arrested.

The incident comes while France is on high security alert after three days of violence in the capital last week, during which 17 people were killed in attacks by Islamist militants.

