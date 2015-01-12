PARIS Jan 12 Up to 3 million copies of Charlie
Hebdo could hit newsstands this week, dwarfing its usual print
run of 60,000, in response to soaring demand for the first
edition of the satirical weekly since last week's deadly attacks
by Islamist militants.
An initial batch of 1 million copies will be available on
Wednesday and Thursday, said Michel Salion, a spokesman for MPL,
which distributes Charlie Hebdo. A further 2 million could then
be printed depending on demand.
"We have requests for 300,000 copies throughout the world -
and demand keeps rising by the hour," Salion said, adding that
the newspaper usually had just 4,000 international clients.
"The million will go. As of Thursday, the decision will
probably be taken to print extra copies ... So we'll have one
million, plus two if necessary."
Seventeen people, including journalists and police, were
killed in three days of violence that began on Jan. 7 when
militants burst into Charlie Hebdo's office during a regular
editorial meeting and shot dead five of its leading cartoonists.
On Sunday, at least 3.7 million people took part throughout
France in marches of support for Charlie Hebdo and freedom of
expression. World leaders linked arms to lead more than a
million citizens through Paris in an unprecedented demonstration
to pay tribute to the victims.
The new edition of Charlie Hebdo, known for its satirical
attacks on Islam and other religions, will include cartoons
featuring the Prophet Mohammad, and also making fun of
politicians and other religions, its lawyer, Richard Malka, told
France Info radio earlier.
Salion said 60,000 copies of Charlie Hebdo were normally
printed, with only 30,000 generally sold.
