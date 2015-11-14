* World leaders due to attend climate summit Nov. 30
By Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Nov 14 France plans to go ahead with a
global climate change summit in Paris at the end of the month,
the prime minister said on Saturday, despite a wave of deadly
attacks on Friday night that killed 127 people in the capital.
The conference "will be held because it's an essential
meeting for humanity," Prime Minister Manuel Valls told TF1
television on Saturday evening.
He said the summit would also be an opportunity for world
leaders to show their solidarity with France after the attacks.
About 118 world leaders are expected to attend the opening
day of the Nov. 30-Dec. 11 conference, which is due to nail down
a global deal to limit rising greenhouse gas emissions.
In Washington, officials confirmed that both U.S. President
Barack Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry still planned to
attend.
Overall, between 20,000 and 40,000 delegates are expected to
attend.
"Security at U.N. climate conferences is always tight but
understandably it will be even tighter for Paris," said Nick
Nuttall, spokesman of the U.N. Climate Change Secretariat in
Bonn.
The United Nations has the main responsibility for security
inside the conference venue at Le Bourget, to the north of the
capital.
On Saturday, an angry President Francois Hollande promised a
"merciless" response to the wave of attacks by gunmen and
bombers that killed 127 people across Paris, describing the
assault, claimed by Islamic State, as an act of war.
Organisers of a march to press for climate action planned
for Paris on Nov. 29, the eve of the summit, said they would
meet on Monday "to discuss ways forward", said Alice Jay,
director of the citizens' campaign group Avaaz and one of the
organisers.
Organisers have been hoping to imitate a "People's Climate
March" in New York last year that attracted hundreds of
thousands of people, the largest protest against global warming
in history.
