PARIS Nov 14 The French government plans to go
ahead with a climate change summit it is due to host at the end
of the month, a senior French diplomatic source said on
Saturday, the day after a wave of deadly attacks in France's
capital.
Asked whether the high-profile meeting could be put off, the
venue changed or cancelled, the source told Reuters "that is in
no way under consideration", but added that security could be
boosted.
Officials from almost 200 nations are due to meet from Nov.
30 to Dec. 11 to nail down a final agreement to limit global
warming.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Andrew Callus)