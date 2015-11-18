PARIS Nov 18 Marches planned on Nov. 29 and
Dec. 12 during the COP-21 international climate talks in Paris
will not be authorised for security reasons, the French
government said on Wednesday.
All demonstrations organised in closed spaces or in places
where security can easily be ensured could go ahead, the
government said in a statement.
"However, in order to avoid additional risks, the government
has decided not to authorise climate marches planned in public
places in Paris and other French cities on Nov. 29 and Dec. 12,"
it said.
Environmental activists have hoped the marches would attract
perhaps 200,000 people to put pressure on governments to cut
greenhouse gas emissions. They have had to rethink their plans
following attacks in Paris last Friday that killed 129 people.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)