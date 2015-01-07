COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Danish media group JP/Politikens Hus, whose newspaper Jyllands-Posten published cartoons in 2005 depicting the Prophet Mohammad, has increased its security level because of the shooting at a magazine in Paris on Wednesday, an internal e-mail showed.

Jyllands-Posten's publishing of the cartoons sparked a wave of protests across the Muslim world in which at least 50 died. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen and Ole Mikkelsen Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)