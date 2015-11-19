PARIS Nov 19 Last week's attacks in Paris threaten to hurt an economic recovery in Europe which is already fragile due to the slowdown in emerging economies, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on Thursday.

Speaking at a conference in Paris on long-term investment financing, Visco, who is governor of the Bank of Italy, said the attacks "certainly add their negative weight on confidence and raise the level of uncertainty."

He added that this may make a much-needed recovery in investment in Europe "more difficult to sustain".

On Friday at least 129 people were killed Paris in attacks for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

