PARIS Nov 19 Last week's attacks in Paris
threaten to hurt an economic recovery in Europe which is already
fragile due to the slowdown in emerging economies, European
Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said on
Thursday.
Speaking at a conference in Paris on long-term investment
financing, Visco, who is governor of the Bank of Italy, said the
attacks "certainly add their negative weight on confidence and
raise the level of uncertainty."
He added that this may make a much-needed recovery in
investment in Europe "more difficult to sustain".
On Friday at least 129 people were killed Paris in attacks
for which Islamic State has claimed responsibility.
