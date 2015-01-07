CAIRO Jan 7 Egypt's leading Islamic authority, Al-Azhar, condemned a fatal attack by hooded gunmen on Wednesday on the Paris offices of a satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam.

Al-Azhar, a thousand-year-old seat of religious learning respected by Muslims around the world, referred to the attack which killed at least 12 people as a criminal act on its Facebook site.

