CAIRO Jan 13 Egypt's Grand Mufti warned the
French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo on Tuesday against
publishing a new caricature of the Prophet Mohammad, saying it
was a racist act that would incite hatred and upset Muslims
around the world.
Charlie Hebdo is due to publish a front page on Wednesday
showing a caricature of the Prophet in its first edition since
Islamist gunmen attacked the weekly's offices in Paris last
Wednesday, killing 12 people.
"This edition will cause a new wave of hatred in French and
Western society in general and what the magazine is doing does
not serve coexistence or a dialogue between civilisations," the
office of Grand Mufti Shawqi Allam, one of the region's most
influential Muslim clerics, said in a statement.
"This is an unwarranted provocation against the feelings of
... Muslims around the world."
A total of 17 people were killed in three days of violence
that began when the gunmen opened fire at Charlie Hebdo in
revenge for its past publication of satirical images of the
Prophet. With demand surging for this week's edition, Charlie
Hebdo planned to print up to 3 million copies, dwarfing its
usual run of 60,000.
The Grand Mufti described the attack on Charlie Hebdo as
"terrorist" and Egypt's Al-Azhar, a thousand-year-old seat of
religious learning respected by Muslims around the world, has
referred to the attack as a criminal act. But they have also
been critical of caricatures of the Prophet, which provoked
protests when they were first published in 2005.
The Grand Mufti's office called on the French government to
reject what he called the "racist act" by Charlie Hebdo,
accusing the newspaper of seeking to provoke "religious
strife... and deepen hatred".
The front page of the Jan. 14 edition shows Mohammad, a tear
on his cheek, holding a sign saying "Je suis Charlie" ("I am
Charlie"), below the headline "Tout est pardonne" ("All is
forgiven").
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the West on Monday
of hypocrisy for its stance over the attack on Charlie Hebdo and
the hostage-taking at a kosher supermarket in which four Jews
were killed, while failing to condemn anti-Muslim acts in
Europe. "The West's hypocrisy is obvious. As Muslims, we've
never taken part in terrorist massacres. Behind these lie
racism, hate speech and Islamophobia," he said.
(Reporting by Khaled Moussa and Omar Fahmy; Writing by Mahmoud
Mourad; Editing by Lin Noueihed and David Stamp)