BRUSSELS Nov 17 France made a formal request on Tuesday for help from its EU partners following the Paris attacks, invoking a mutual assistance article in the European Union's treaty for the first time.

"In Brussels, I have just invoked Article 42.7," French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on his Twitter account during an EU defence ministers meeting. He was due to give a news conference later.

EU officials said it was the first time the article had been activated.

Immediate details of what France will request are not clear, but the EU's Lisbon Treaty says that in the case of a "armed agression" on any EU country, the other countries have "an obligation of aid and assistance by all means in their power".

France has so far not invoked the U.S.-led NATO alliance's mutual defence clause. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Paul Taylor)