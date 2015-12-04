* France wants curbs on prepaid cards, virtual currencies
* French paper calls for EU program to track bank transfers
* Proposals follow Paris attacks on Nov. 13
* EU states back stronger controls on non-banking payments
By Alastair Macdonald and Francesco Guarascio
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 European Union states should
clamp down on prepaid cards and virtual currencies to cut
terrorist financing and have direct access to bank transfers
data, France proposed before an EU finance ministers meeting
next week.
The suggested crackdown follows the Paris attacks on Nov. 13
that killed 130 people and that was partly funded through
prepaid cards, French officials said.
"Terrorist attacks on European soil in recent years have
underscored the need to substantially boost efforts to fight
terrorism and terrorist financing at EU level," a French
government paper, seen by Reuters, said.
The document was sent to European diplomats this week and
will form the basis of a discussion at a regular meeting of EU
finance ministers on Dec. 8 in Brussels, where terrorism
financing is one of the subjects in the formal agenda.
"E-money and, particularly, prepaid cards (..) could be very
widely used by organised crime, migrant traffickers and
terrorists," the French paper said.
"Criminal investigation department officers have already
found prepaid cards during searches of the homes of individuals
belonging to such networks," it said.
Prepaid cards are issued by a wide range of operators,
including major actors such as Visa and Mastercard
. They are different from debit and credit cards because
they need to be loaded before payments can be made, but can
carry substantial amounts of money.
The French customs recently seized a Panamanian prepaid
e-money card with 250,000 euros stored on it, the document said.
Virtual currencies, of which bitcoin is the most widely
used, are also seen as a potential cover funding tool as "the
lack of transparency due to the total anonymity of transactions
makes them impossible to monitor," the French document said.
It acknowledged that these transactions are recorded in
public databases in some cases.
The French proposed caps on amounts that can be loaded on
prepaid cards and limits on the conversion of virtual currencies
into legal currencies. Controls on the users of these financial
instruments should also be stepped up.
A week after the Paris shooting, a crisis meeting of EU
interior ministers urged the European Commission to make
proposals to "strengthen controls of non-banking payment methods
such as electronic/anonymous payments, money remittances,
cash-carriers, virtual currencies, transfers of gold or precious
metals and pre-paid cards".
The Commission, the EU's executive, will inform EU finance
ministers next week on the next steps to fight terrorism
financing, the agenda of the meeting says.
BANK TRANSFERS
The French proposal goes beyond the crackdown on non-banking
payments and urges ministers to set up a European program to
track bank transfers and intercept transactions used by what it
called terrorist organisations.
A U.S. Terrorist Financing Tracking Program (TFTP) has been
in place for more than a decade. Since 2010, it also covers
transactions involving European citizens through the SWIFT
system, the most widely used platform for bank transactions.
European investigators can access bank transfers data
involving EU citizens only after a specific request to the U.S.
authorities. The French complain about "relatively strict terms"
and "slow reaction times" from Washington.
"French authorities are in favour of creating an autonomous
European TFTP as a complement to the U.S. program which would
directly use data on EU citizens," the paper said.
The existing TFTP program is controversial in Europe because
of its impact on the privacy of EU citizens and of possible
abuses carried out by U.S. intelligence services. EU lawmakers
have repeatedly asked to suspend the program.
(Writing by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Tom Heneghan)