BRUSSELS Nov 15 Luxembourg, holder of the EU presidency, has called an emergency meeting of justice ministers on Nov. 20 at France's request to discuss the European response to the attacks in Paris, it said in a statement.

"Confronted with barbarism and terrorism, Europe stands united with France," the statement said.

"Following the tragic events in Paris, this extraordinary Justice and Home Affairs Council will strengthen the European response while ensuring the follow-up of the measures taken." (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Robert-Jan Bartunek)