BRUSSELS Jan 15 The European Commission will
announce new measures in February to tackle terrorism financing,
EU officials said, as part of wider efforts to prevent new
attacks in Europe after the Nov. 13 shootings and bombings in
Paris that killed 130 people.
France, which has championed the security clampdown, has
called for strict limits on the use of prepaid payment cards
which, according to French investigators, were used to fund the
Paris attacks claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
"We aim to present an action plan setting out a series of
measures, including legislative ones, ahead of the next Ecofin
meeting in February," Commission Vice-President Valdis
Dombrovskis told a news conference on Friday at the end of a
meeting of EU finance ministers, known as Ecofin.
The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 12. EU member
governments must approve the Commission measures for them to
take effect.
"In February we can take decisive next steps on the issue of
fighting the financing of terrorism," the head of the EU finance
ministers group, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said.
He added that some measures might be applied more rapidly,
such as the freezing of assets of suspected militants.
An EU official said that prepaid cards were among the means
of payment under scrutiny together with virtual currencies, such
as Bitcoin, and several others that allow anonymous
transactions.
Prepaid cards are issued by a wide range of operators
including major market actors such as Visa and Mastercard
. They are different from debit and credit cards because
they need to be loaded before payments can be made, but can
carry substantial amounts of money.
A successful crackdown on this means of payment would imply
close coordination with non-EU countries, the EU official said.
A French plan calls for caps on amounts that can be loaded
on prepaid cards and curbs on the conversion of virtual
currencies into legal currencies.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Mark Heinrich)