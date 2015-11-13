PARIS Nov 14 A series of explosions and gunshots were heard around the Paris Bataclan concert hall where hostages were being held on Friday, two Reuters witness at the scene said.

French President Francois Hollande said earlier that an assault was underway after a spate of attacks across the French capital.

Reuters witnesses heard five successive explosions followed by gunshots. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Marine Pennetier; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Ralph Boulton)