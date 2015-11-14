PARIS Nov 14 The police cordon briefly put around the Pullman Hotel in Paris' 15th district was a false alert, an interior ministry spokesman told Reuters on Saturday as authorities sought accomplices of the gunmen of Friday's wave of shootings around Paris.

A spokesman for the Accor hotel chain also said it was a false bomb alert.

