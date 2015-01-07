Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON/ NEW YORK Jan 7 FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday said the U.S. agency is working with French law enforcement to bring those responsible for the attack on satirical publication Charlie Hebdo to justice.
Comey spoke at the International Conference on Cyber Security in New York following the attacks by gunmen at Charlie Hebdo's office in Paris on Wednesday morning. (Reporting By Emily Flitter in New York. Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Alden Bentley)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order