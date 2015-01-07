WASHINGTON/ NEW YORK Jan 7 FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday said the U.S. agency is working with French law enforcement to bring those responsible for the attack on satirical publication Charlie Hebdo to justice.

Comey spoke at the International Conference on Cyber Security in New York following the attacks by gunmen at Charlie Hebdo's office in Paris on Wednesday morning. (Reporting By Emily Flitter in New York. Writing by Julia Edwards; Editing by Alden Bentley)