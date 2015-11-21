PARIS Nov 21 France will keep its financial
commitments, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday,
after Paris announced that increased security spending in light
of the deadly Nov. 13 attacks would likely break European Union
budget rules.
In a speech on Monday, President Francois Hollande pledged
to create 5,000 jobs in the security forces and avoid defence
spending cuts until 2019, saying "the security pact prevails
over the stability pact," referring to eurozone budget limits.
"We are talking about a very small gap," Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron told reporters.
"France will keep its financial engagements, I hope so,
because ...it is our responsibility at the heart of Europe and
the eurozone."
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Nov. 17 that
France was bound to overshoot its EU budget deficit target of 3
percent of GDP as it boosted security spending.
But even before the Paris attacks France was heading for
budget deficits above EU targets. On Oct. 15 France submitted a
draft budget plan for 2016 in which it ignored EU finance
ministers' recommendations on structural deficit cuts.
Economy Minister Macron was speaking at the Place de la
Republique, where he and his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel
lit a candle and held a minute's silence for the 130 victims of
the worst atrocity in France since World War Two.
"Exceptional circumstances have justified making exceptional
decisions," Macron said. "They have been presented to the
European Commission. I don't think it's likely to change
anything."
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said
France's security spending should get special treatment under EU
deficit rules.
EU Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici echoed this
position when he told France Inter radio in an interview aired
on Saturday: "Let's not be heartless and soulless accountants."
Speaking of Gabriel's visit, Macron also said: "We will be
making concrete proposals, continue working to have a
Franco-German initiative in response to what has happened,"
"All of Europe is facing jihadi aggressions and it is all of
Europe that needs to fight and react."
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Editing by Dominique
Vidalon and Stephen Powell)