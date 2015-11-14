NEW YORK Nov 13 American Airlines Group
, the world's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, said
on Friday it was delaying flights to Paris in response to the
explosions and shooting attacks there, even though French
airports remained open.
"Currently Charles de Gaulle International Airport is open,
however, we are holding our remaining departures this evening to
Paris until we have additional information," American Airlines
spokesman Joshua Freed said.
United Continental Holdings said its three scheduled
flights would still depart for Paris on Friday evening from hubs
in Chicago, Newark and Washington, D.C. "We're operating our
schedule as planned," spokesman Charles Hobart said.
A Delta spokesman had no comment.
The French foreign ministry said airports would remain open,
and flights and train service would continue.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by David Gregorio)