UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BERLIN Nov 24 German police launched an operation on Tuesday after getting a tipoff that Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam, at the centre of an international manhunt, was in north-western Germany but said they have so far found no indication that he is there.
The police received a lead that Abdeslam might be at an address known to them in the area of Minden and Luebbecke in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
"After initial intensive investigations, there has so far been no indication to confirm the suspicion," the police said in a statement. "The deployment is continuing at the moment." (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.