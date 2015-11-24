BERLIN Nov 24 German police launched an operation on Tuesday after getting a tipoff that Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam, at the centre of an international manhunt, was in north-western Germany but said they have so far found no indication that he is there.

The police received a lead that Abdeslam might be at an address known to them in the area of Minden and Luebbecke in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

"After initial intensive investigations, there has so far been no indication to confirm the suspicion," the police said in a statement. "The deployment is continuing at the moment." (Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)