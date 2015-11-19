* Germans long felt insulated after opposing 2003 Iraq war
* Germany-France soccer game was one of Paris targets
* Cancelled match this week brought threat closer to home
* Vice chancellor shuns war rhetoric favoured by Hollande
BERLIN/MAINZ, Germany Nov 19 After years of
feeling insulated from militant Islamist threats, Germans are
worrying that they too could be subject to attacks like those
suffered last week in Paris.
The Paris attackers' attempts to suicide-bomb last Friday's
Germany-France soccer match in the French capital pricked
Germans' security bubble. The shock was compounded on Tuesday
when authorities cancelled a friendly match on home turf against
the Netherlands, citing what they called a concrete security
threat.
The twin threats struck at the heart of popular culture in
Germany, soccer's World Cup holders, unnerving a people who felt
for years that their opposition to the Iraq war and their
low-key involvement in Afghanistan meant they would not be
targeted.
"After the cancellation of the international match, our
Germany is no longer our Germany," columnist Franz Josef Wagner
wrote in mass-selling daily Bild's Thursday edition. "I'm not a
hero, I'm worried."
Bild said several attackers planned to set off multiple
explosives in the Hanover stadium on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said
Germany had only avoided a major attack "through a mix of
competence and luck", adding: "We cannot guarantee that there
won't be a terrorist attack in Germany."
Germany's failure to bust the Hamburg al Qaeda cell that
planned the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 marked a bad blip in its
record, but the fact the strikes took place in the United States
did not ruffle the national sense of security.
Germany stepped up its guard against Islamist militants,
improved coordination between its numerous state and federal
police and security agencies, and uncovered periodic plots,
escaping the kind of al Qaeda-inspired attacks that killed 191
people in Madrid in 2004 and 52 in London the following year.
Now, the sudden realisation that they too could be hit has
shocked Germans. They have not suffered such a threat since the
1970s, when the ultra-leftist Red Army Faction (RAF) attacked
the political and business elite in a campaign of assassinations
and kidnappings that peaked in the "German Autumn" of 1977.
Then-chancellor Helmut Schmidt's response was
uncompromising. After three high-profile killings by the RAF
that year, he insisted: "The state ... must respond to this with
all necessary severity."
Schmidt won widespread praise for refusing to bend to RAF
demands for the release of jailed guerrillas. The group pursued
its campaign, but never with the same potency, and its attacks
petered out over the next two decades.
DON'T MENTION WAR
The present government does not share Schmidt's impulses.
Forged by the post-war experiences of economic growth, peace
and reunification, the words and demeanour of today's cabinet
members reflect Germans' aversion to fighting fire with fire.
While French President Francois Hollande vowed on Monday
that "France is at war", German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel
said a day later that speaking about a war against Islamic State
only helps the group behind the bloody attacks in Paris.
Chancellor Angela Merkel has appeared drawn and exhausted
after the Paris attacks, declaring in the immediate aftermath
that "we are crying" with the French people.
Her government, a coalition of her conservatives and
Gabriel's Social Democrats, has sent arms to Kurds fighting
Islamic State militants but is not ready to join air attacks on
the group in Syria, despite pledging solidarity with France.
Merkel also wants to avoid undoing Germany's attempts to
integrate its Muslim immigrants, who are mainly of Turkish
origin, unlike the North African Arabs that moved to France.
"The Muslims in Germany are Turks - the Germans of the
Muslim world," said John Kornblum, a former U.S. ambassador to
Germany. "You have nothing in Germany that compares to the
banlieues (suburbs) in France or the conditions in the UK and
Belgium."
"There isn't the bitterness that exists in some of these
other countries," he added.
"DON'T RETREAT"
German officials from de Maiziere down are urging Germans
not to change their way of life. The state premier of Lower
Saxony, Stephan Weil, vowed after the threat to the soccer match
in Hanover: "I will certainly not retreat into my shell".
But government officials also acknowledge that people are
worried about the threat of an attack, as well as the risks
attached to Germany's open borders, and the implications of up
to 1 million refugees - many from Syria - arriving this year.
"We have observed more than 60 attempts by Islamists to
recruit from refugee shelters," German police chief Holger
Muench said on Wednesday, adding that police were working in
"crisis mode" in many areas.
Government officials say many people are worried there is no
end in sight to the Paris-style risks and problems, and to the
pressure on resources from the influx of refugees into Germany.
Nowhere are these fears greater than in the southern state
of Bavaria, which is bearing the brunt of the refugee arrivals.
"People are of course very concerned," said Florian Hahn, a
member of parliament for the Christian Social Union (CSU),
Bavarian sister party to Merkel's conservatives, speaking from
his office in Bavaria. "We are not deceiving ourselves."
