BEIRUT Jan 9 The leader of the Shi'ite Muslim
group Hezbollah said on Friday that Islamist terrorists had done
more harm to Islam than any cartoon or book, a reference to the
attack by suspected Islamist militants on French satirical
newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said what he called "takfiri
terrorist groups" had insulted Islam more than "even those who
have attacked the messenger of God through books depicting the
Prophet or making films depicting the Prophet or drawing
cartoons of the Prophet."
Takfiri is a term for a Muslim who accuses others, including
another Muslim, of apostasy. Hezbollah considers members of
ultra-hardline Sunni-dominated groups like al Qaeda and Islamic
State to be takfiris.
Twelve people were killed in the presumed Islamist militant
attack on Wednesday at the weekly Charlie Hebdo, which has often
lampooned Islam and other religions as well as politicians and
other public figures.
Cartoons in Charlie Hebdo have provoked angry reactions from
some Muslims. Footage of the killings at the paper's offices
showed gunmen shouting "we have avenged the Prophet Mohammad".
Nasrallah was speaking to supporters in Beirut's southern
suburbs via video link to commemorate the birthday of the
Prophet.
Hezbollah, which Washington describes as a terrorist group,
functions as a political party that is part of the Lebanese
government. It also has a military wing that has sent hundreds
of fighters to support President Bashar al-Assad's forces in
neighbouring Syria.
