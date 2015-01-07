PARIS Jan 7 French President Francois Hollande will go to the scene of a shooting at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and then hold an emergency government meeting, a source at his office said on Wednesday.

Eleven people were killed and 10 people wounded, five of them seriously, in the shooting in eastern Paris, according to the Paris prefecture. (Reporting By Elizbeth Pineau. Writing by Alexandria Sage. Editing by John Irish.)