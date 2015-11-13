PARIS Nov 13 French President Francois Hollande said a state of emergency would be declared across France and national borders shut following a spate of attacks in Paris on Friday evening in which he said dozens were killed.

Hollande said in a brief statement on television that a cabinet meeting had been called.

"A state of emergency will be declared," Hollande said. "The second measure will be the closure of national borders," he added. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Ingrid Melander; editing by Ralph Boulton)