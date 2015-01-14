PARIS Jan 14 A French comedian was detained for
questioning on Wednesday for writing on his Facebook account he
felt "Charlie Coulibaly," a word play combining the widespread
"I am Charlie" vigil slogan and the name of one of the three
gunmen.
More than 3.7 million people marched through the streets of
France on Sunday, many of them holding "I am Charlie" signs to
honour the memory of the Charlie Hebdo journalists, policemen
and kosher shop clients killed by Islamist gunmen last week.
Prosecutors launched Monday an inquiry on potential charges
of glorifying terrorism against Dieudonne M'bala M'bala, who has
already faced accusations of anti-Semitism and has mocked the
killing of U.S. reporter James Foley by Islamic State militants.
Dieudonne won international attention last year after former
France striker Nicolas Anelka celebrated an English Premier
League goal with a salute popularised by him and which critics
say has an anti-Semitic connotation.
Amedy Coulibaly, whose name inspired the joke, killed a
policewoman and four clients of a kosher shop last week in
Paris, two days after two gunmen shot 12 people at and near the
offices of Charlie Hebdo.
Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said this week European
officials should work more closely with Internet companies to
eliminate hate speech and content glorifying terrorism.
Dieudonne, Paris-born son of a Cameroonian father and French
mother, says he is not anti-Semitic. He has been repeatedly
fined for hate speech in France where local authorities in
several towns have banned his shows as a threat to public order.
His lawyer Jacques Verdier told BFM-TV that arresting him
for the "Charlie Coulibaly" comment was "completely out of
proportion." If condemned for glorifying terrorism, Dieudonne
could face up to seven years in jail and 5,000 euro ($5,868) in
fine.
($1 = 0.8521 euros)
(Reporting by Chine Labbe and Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Ingrid
Melander; editing by Mark John)