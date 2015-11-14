A general view of the scene shows rescue service personnel working near the covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A general view of the scene that shows rescue services near the covered bodies outside a restaurant following a shooting incident in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French riot police secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall following a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Paris, France, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French fire brigade members gather near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French President Francois Hollande makes a statement on television following attacks in Paris, France, in this still image taken from video on November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool

French firefighters climb ladders to rescue hostages as security forces carry out an assault at the Bataclan concert hall, in Paris, France, in this still image taken from video November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

People gather outside the La Pitie Salpetriere following a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonazlo Fuentes

A New York police officer walks from a van that was deployed in Times Square to bolster security after the attacks in Paris, in the Manhattan borough of New York November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A makeshift memorial honoring the victims of the terror attack in Paris is seen outside the Consulate General of France in San Francisco, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People hug on the street near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

People warm up under protective thermal blankets as they prepare to board a bus to be evacuated near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A pair of abandoned shoes seen left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Bullet impacts are seen in the window of the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman

A French policeman assists a blood-covered victim near the Bataclan concert hall following attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko holds flowers near the French embassy as he commemorates victims of attacks in Paris, in Kiev, Ukraine, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Police investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a bar in Rue de le Fontaine the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Police patrol the Gare du Nord train station the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man holds a candle and a drawing depicting the French flag and carrying the words 'I am Parisian' in front of the French embassy after attacks in Paris on Friday, in Warsaw, Poland November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

A man pays his respect outside the Le Carillon restaurant the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartman

French military patrol near the Eiffel Tower the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris , November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Journalists work outside a restaurant where bullet impacts are seen the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS An angry President Francois Hollande on Saturday promised a "merciless" response to a wave of attacks by gunmen and bombers that killed 127 people across Paris, describing the assault claimed by Islamic State as an act of war against France.

In the worst attack, a Paris city hall official said four gunmen systematically killed at least 87 people at a rock concert by an American band at the Bataclan concert hall before anti-terrorist commandos launched an assault.

Some 40 more people were killed in five other attacks in the Paris region, the official said, including a double suicide bombing outside the Stade de France stadium, where Hollande and the German foreign minister were watching a soccer game.

The assaults came as France, a founder member of the U.S.-led coalition waging air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, was on high alert for terrorist attacks, raising questions about how the attacks were able to occur.

It was the worst such attack in Europe since the Madrid train bombings of 2004, in which 191 died.

Hollande said the attacks were organised from abroad by Islamic State, with internal help. Investigators were focusing on to what extent the militants were from France or from abroad.

Sources close to the inquiry said one of the dead gunmen was French with ties to Islamist militants.

The holder of a Syrian passport found near the body of one gunman passed though the Greek island of Leros in October, a Greek minister said. A Greek police source said the passport's owner was a man who had arrived in Leros with 69 refugees and had his fingerprints taken. Police declined to give his name.

The Paris attacks are sure to become a factor in the debate raging in Europe about how to handle the migrants crisis fuelled by the conflict that has emerged from the uprising in Syria.

In a sign of potential divisions ahead, Poland said that the attacks meant it could not now take its share of migrants under a European Union plan. Many of the migrants currently flooding into Europe are refugees from Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged world leaders gathered for a summit in Turkey on Saturday to prioritise the fight against terrorism, saying the Paris attacks showed the time for words was now over.

"MERCILESS"

Hollande pulled out of the meetings but told Erdogan by telephone that his foreign and finance ministers would attend.

"Faced with war, the country must take appropriate action," Hollande said after an emergency meeting of security chiefs. The president also announced three days of national mourning.

"France will be merciless towards these barbarians from Daesh," he said, using an Arab acronym for Islamic State.

During a visit to Vienna, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said "we are witnessing a kind of medieval and modern fascism at the same time".

In its claim of responsibility, Islamic State said the attacks were a response to France's military campaign.

It also distributed an undated video in which a militant said France would not live peacefully as long as it took part in U.S.-led bombing raids against the Islamic State.

"As long as you keep bombing you will not live in peace. You will even fear travelling to the market," said a bearded Arabic-speaking militant, flanked by other fighters.

A French government source told Reuters there were 127 dead, 67 in critical condition and 116 wounded. Six attackers blew themselves up and one was shot by police. There may have been an eighth attacker, but this was not confirmed.

The attacks, in which automatic weapons and explosives belts were used, lasted 40 minutes.

"The terrorists, the murderers, raked several cafe terraces with machine-gun fire before entering (the concert hall). There were many victims in terrible, atrocious conditions in several places," police prefect Michel Cadot told reporters.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Hollande declared a national state of emergency, the first since World War Two. Border controls were temporarily reimposed to stop perpetrators escaping.

Local sports events in Paris were suspended, stores closed, the rock band U2 cancelled a concert, and schools, universities and municipal buildings were ordered to stay shut.

Sylvestre, a young man who was at the Stade de France when bombs went off there, said he was saved by his cellphone, which he was holding to his ear when debris hit it.

“This is the cell phone that took the hit, it's what saved me," he said. "Otherwise my head would have been blown to bits," he said, showing the phone with its screen smashed.

Emergency services were mobilised, police leave was cancelled, 1,500 army reinforcements were drafted into the Paris region and hospitals recalled staff to cope with casualties.

Radio stations warned Parisians to stay at home and urged residents to give shelter to anyone caught out in the street.

France has been on high alert since Islamist gunmen attacked the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket in January, killing 18 people.

Those attacks briefly united France in defence of freedom of speech, with a mass demonstration of more than a million people. But that unity has since broken down, with far-right populist Marine Le Pen gaining on both mainstream parties by blaming immigration and Islam for France's security problems.

It was not clear what political impact the latest attacks would have less than a month before regional elections in which Le Pen's National Front is set to make further advances. The governing Socialist Party and the National Front suspended their election campaigns.

U.S. President Barack Obama and German Chancellor Angela Merkel led a global chorus of solidarity with France.

France ordered increased security at its sites abroad. Britain, Germany, Italy, Russia, Belgium, Hungary and the Netherlands tightened security measures.

British police said the evacuation of London's Gatwick Airport on Saturday was connected to the discovery of a possible firearm in a bin and a 41-year-old man from France was arrested.

POINT-BLANK

Julien Pearce, a journalist from Europe 1 radio, was inside the Bataclan when the shooting began.

In an eyewitness report posted on the station's website, Pearce said several very young individuals armed with assault rifles entered the hall during a performance by Californian rock group Eagles of Death Metal and started "blindly shooting at the crowd".

"There were bodies everywhere," he said.

The gunmen shot their victims in the back, finishing some off at point-blank range before reloading and firing again, Pearce said, after escaping into the street by a stage door, carrying a wounded girl on his shoulder.

Toon, a 22-year-old messenger who lives near the Bataclan, was going into the concert hall with two friends at around 10.30 p.m. (2130 GMT) when he saw three young men dressed in black and armed with machine guns.

One of the gunmen began firing into the crowd. "People were falling like dominoes," he told Reuters. He saw people shot in the leg, shoulder and back, with several lying on the floor, apparently dead.

(Additional reporting by Geert de Clercq, Jean-Baptiste Vey, Emmanuel Jarry, Elizabeth Pineau, Julien Pretot and Bate Felix Tabi-Tabe; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Peter Millership)