* Alleged mastermind of Paris attacks targeted in police
raid
* Two militants die in raid, woman detonates suicide bomb
* Suspects holed up in apartment after shooting in St Denis
area
* Two Air France flights from U.S. diverted due to security
alerts
By Antony Paone and Emmanuel Jarry
SAINT DENIS, France Nov 18 Gunfire and
explosions shook the Paris suburb of St Denis early on Wednesday
as French police surrounded a building where a Belgian Islamist
militant suspected of masterminding last week's attacks in the
French capital was believed to be holed up.
Two assailants were killed, including a woman who detonated
a suicide bomb, a source close to the case said, adding that the
police operation was continuing to flush out two other suspects.
The target of the raid, which filled the streets of St Denis
with heavily armed police and soldiers, was Islamic State
militant Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who was initially thought to have
orchestrated the Paris attacks from Syria, police and justice
sources said.
A judicial source said police had originally been hunting
other suspects in St Denis, but now believed he was one of those
barricaded in the building.
Shooting began at about 4.30 a.m. (0330 GMT) and police
special forces of the RAID unit were still involved in exchanges
of fire three hours later, witnesses said.
"The operation is still under way. It's not over," local
member of parliament Mathieu Hanotin said on France Inter radio.
"Everyone must stay indoors. There are still gunmen holed up in
the apartment."
Three police officers and a passerby were injured in the
assault.
A police source said three suspects had been arrested so far
with security forces still trying to "neutralise" two more at
the scene close to the Stade de France stadium which was one of
the targets of last Friday's attacks.
The coordinated series of bombings and shootings killed 129
people, the worst atrocity in France since World War Two.
Investigators soon linked the attacks to a militant cell in
Belgium which was in contact with Islamic State in Syria.
The group claimed responsibility for killings, saying they
were in retaliation for French air raids in Syria and Iraq over
the past year. France has called for a global coalition to
defeat the radicals and has launched three large airstrikes on
Raqqa -- the de-facto Islamic State capital in northern Syria.
"LET'S GO"
French prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead
assailants from Friday - four Frenchmen and a man who was
fingerprinted in Greece among refugees last month.
But they now believe two men directly involved in the
assault subsequently escaped.
Wednesday's operation came after a source with knowledge of
the investigation said a cell phone had been found with a map of
the music venue targeted in one of the attacks and a text
message saying "let's go".
The source said the phone was found in a dustbin near the
Bataclan concert hall where 89 people died.
Late on Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) said two Paris-bound Air France flights were diverted
following anonymous bomb threats, and hundreds of passengers and
crew were safely removed.
Authorities in the United States and Canada, where the
planes landed, later said both aircraft had been searched and
were safe.
On Tuesday night, bomb fears had prompted German police to
call off a soccer match between Germany and the Netherlands in
Hanover two hours before kick-off. German Chancellor Angela
Merkel had been due to attend.
No arrests were made and no explosives were found.
Russia has also intensified its attacks on Islamic State
targets in Syria after confirming that a bomb had downed a
passenger airliner over Sinai last month, killing 224. The
militants had previously claimed responsibility.
Paris and Moscow are not coordinating their operations, but
French President Francois Hollande is due to meet Russian
President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss how
their countries' militaries might work together.
Hollande is due to meet U.S. President Barack Obama in
Washington on Nov. 24 also to push for a concerted drive against
Islamic State, which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.
Obama said in Manila on Wednesday he wanted Moscow to shift
its focus from propping up Syria's government to fighting
Islamic State and would discuss that with Putin.
Russia is allied to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The
West says he must go if there is to be a political solution to
Syria's prolonged civil war.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus, David Brunnstrom,
Matthias Blsamont, Marine Pennetier, Emmanuel Jarry,
Marie-Louise Gumuchian, Jean-Baptiste Vey, Chine Labbé, Svebor
Kranjc, John Irish in Paris, Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan
Bartunek in Brussels, and Matt Spetalnick in Manila, Victoria
Cavaliere and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Amran Abocar in
Toronto and Dan Wallis in Denver; Writing by Alex Richardson and
Crispian Balmer; Editing by Andrew Callus)