PARIS Nov 18 An assailant opened fire at the central Paris office of left-wing daily newspaper Liberation on Monday, injuring seriously one person before fleeing, a police official said.

The injured person was hit in the thorax, the official said, adding that the motive of the attack was unclear.

"He walked in, fired twice and left," said editorial manager Fabrice Rousselot told BFM TV. (Reporting by Gerard Bon and Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Brian Love; editing by Mark John)