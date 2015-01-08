* Prime Minister calls attack at Charlie Hebdo "without
precedent"
* Police issue photos of two suspected attackers still at
large
* France begins day of mourning
By Alexandria Sage
PARIS, Jan 8 French police extended a manhunt on
Thursday for two brothers suspected of killing 12 people at a
satirical magazine in Paris in a presumed Islamist militant
strike that national leaders and allied states described as an
assault on democracy.
France began a day of mourning for the journalists and
police officers shot dead on Wednesday morning by black-hooded
gunmen using Kalashnikov assault rifles. French tricolour flags
flew at half mast throughout the country.
Police released photos of the two French nationals still at
large, calling them "armed and dangerous": brothers Cherif and
Said Kouachi, aged 32 and 34, both of whom were already under
watch by security services.
The journal Charlie Hebdo is well known for lampooning Islam
and other religions, as well as political figures.
Islamist militants have repeatedly threatened France with
attacks over its military strikes on Islamist strongholds in the
Middle East and Africa, and the government reinforced its
anti-terrorism laws last year.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls said France faced a terrorist
threat "without precedent" and confirmed the two brothers were
known to security services. But he added it was too early to say
whether authorities had underestimated the threat they posed.
"Because they were known, they had been followed," he told
RTL radio, adding: "We must think of the victims. Today it's a
day of mourning."
A total of seven people had been arrested since the attack,
he said. Police sources said they were mostly acquaintances of
the two main suspects. One source said one of the brothers had
been identified by his identity card, left in the getaway car.
Late on Wednesday an 18-year-old man, Hamyd Mourad, turned
himself into police in Charleville-Mézières, some 230 kilometres
northeast of Paris near the Belgian border as anti-terrorism
police carried out searches in Paris and the northeastern cities
of Reims and Strasbourg. French media quoted friends as saying
he was in school class at the moment of the attack.
Cherif Kouachi served 18 months in prison on a charge of
criminal association related to a terrorist enterprise in 2005.
He was part of an Islamist cell enlisting French nationals from
a mosque in eastern Paris to go to Iraq to fight Americans in
Iraq and arrested before leaving for Iraq himself.
COLD BLOOD
Video captured during the attack showed one of the
assailants outside the Charlie Hebdo offices shouting "Allahu
Akbar!" (God is Greatest) as shots rang out.
Another was seen calmly walking over to a wounded police
officer lying on the street and shooting him with an assault
rifle. The two men then climbed into a black car and drove off.
In another clip, the men are heard shouting in French: "We
have killed Charlie Hebdo. We have avenged the Prophet
Mohammad."
Charlie Hebdo (Charlie Weekly) has courted controversy in
the past with satirical attacks on political and religious
leaders of all faiths and has published numerous cartoons
ridiculing the Prophet Mohammad. Jihadists online repeatedly
warned that the magazine would pay for its ridicule.
The last tweet on its account mocked Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi,
leader of the militant Islamic State, which has taken control of
large swathes of Iraq and Syria and called for "lone wolf"
attacks on French soil.
Around France, tens of thousands of people joined impromptu
rallies and vigils on Wednesday night in memory of the victims -
among them some of France's most prominent and best-loved
political cartoonists - and to support freedom of speech.
Both the magazine's founder and its current editor-in-chief
were among those killed in what emergency services called to the
scene described as executions carried out at point-blank range.
"Freedom assassinated" wrote Le Figaro daily on its front
page, while Le Parisien said: "They won't kill freedom".
On Thursday the highest state of alert was still in place,
with tightened security at transport hubs, religious sites,
media offices and department stores.
The last major attack in Paris was in the mid-1990s when the
Algerian Armed Islamic Group (GIA) carried out a spate of
attacks, including the bombing of a commuter train in 1995 which
killed eight people and injured 150.
