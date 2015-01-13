PARIS Jan 13 Charlie Hebdo will publish a front
page showing a caricature of the Prophet Mohammad in its first
edition since Islamist gunmen attacked the satirical newspaper.
With demand surging for the edition due on Wednesday, the
weekly planned to print up to 3 million copies, dwarfing its
usual run of 60,000, after newsagents reported that large
numbers of customers around the country were placing orders.
A total of 17 people were killed in three days of violence
that began when two Islamist militants burst into Charlie
Hebdo's weekly editorial meeting, opening fire in revenge for
the paper's publication of satirical images of Mohammad in the
past.
The front page of the Jan. 14 edition shows Mohammad, a tear
on his cheek, holding a sign saying "JE SUIS CHARLIE" ("I am
Charlie") below the headline "TOUT EST PARDONNE" ("All is
forgiven").
The new edition of Charlie Hebdo, known for its satirical
attacks on Islam and other religions, will include other
cartoons featuring the Prophet Mohammad and also making fun of
politicians and other religions, its lawyer, Richard Malka, told
France Info radio on Monday.
On Sunday, at least 3.7 million people throughout France
took part in marches of support for Charlie Hebdo and freedom of
expression. World leaders linked arms to lead more than a
million people through Paris in an unprecedented demonstration
to pay tribute to the victims.
GUN BATTLE
Three days of violence ended on Friday with a siege at a
Jewish deli in Paris where four hostages and a gunman were
killed. Shortly before that, police killed the Charlie Hebdo
attackers in a separate gun battle at a print works northwest of
the city.
In the wake of the violence, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le
Drian said 10,000 troops were being deployed at sensitive sites,
such as mosques, synagogues and airports.
France's Islamic council called on the government to step up
protection of mosques, saying that 50 anti-Islamic acts had been
reported since the attack on Charlie Hebdo last Wednesday.
European leaders are worried that the events in France last
week will add to rising anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe.
On Monday, a record 25,000 anti-Islamist protesters marched
through the eastern German city of Dresden, many holding banners
with anti-immigrant slogans.
In light of the threat to France, Le Drian said the
government would need to review some of its military
capabilities.
"One of the questions that will have to be raised is the
role of the army reserves," he said.
He also raised the prospect of reconsidering the severely
strained military budget when its long-term spending plan comes
up for review later this year in parliament.
The French government was due to seek parliament's approval
for France's participation in air raids against Islamic State in
Iraq. One of last week's killers cited France's military strikes
against Muslims as a motivation for his acts.
Under French law, the president can launch foreign military
action, but must seek parliament's approval four months into an
operation if it is to continue.
