* Mohammad to appear on cover of new "Charlie"
* Weekly claims "right to blaspheme"
* French Muslims say their security is being neglected
* French parliament extends military intervention in Iraq
By Tom Heneghan and John Irish
PARIS/BOBIGNY, France, Jan 13 Charlie Hebdo will
publish a front page showing a caricature of the Prophet
Mohammad holding a sign saying "Je suis Charlie" in its first
edition since Islamist gunmen attacked the satirical newspaper.
With demand surging for the edition due on Wednesday, the
weekly planned to print up to 3 million copies, dwarfing its
usual run of 60,000, after newsagents reported a rush of orders.
Digital versions will be posted in English, Spanish and Arabic,
while print editions in Italian and Turkish will also appear.
France has drafted in thousands of extra police and soldiers
to provide security after 17 people were killed in three days of
violence that began when two Islamist gunmen burst into Charlie
Hebdo's offices, opening fire in revenge for the paper's
publication of satirical images of Mohammad in the past.
In a parliamentary session honouring the victims, Prime
Minister Manuel Valls said France was "at war against terrorism,
jihadism and radical Islamism" but not the Muslim faith, the
country's second-largest, which "has its place in France".
After his speech, lawmakers broke into a spontaneous
rendition of La Marseillaise, a first in parliament's history.
The front page of Charlie Hebdo's Jan. 14 edition shows a
tearful Mohammad with a sign "Je suis Charlie" (I am Charlie)
below the headline: "Tout est pardonné" (All is forgiven).
"I wrote 'all is forgiven' and I cried," Renald Luzier, who
drew the image, told journalists at the weekly's temporary
office at the headquarters of the left-wing daily Liberation.
"This is our front page ... it's not the one the terrorists
wanted us to draw," he said. "I'm not worried at all... I trust
people's intelligence, the intelligence of humour."
RIGHT TO BLASPHEME
The new edition of Charlie Hebdo, known for its satirical
attacks on Islam and other religions, will include other
cartoons featuring the Prophet Mohammad and also making fun of
politicians and other religions, its lawyer said.
"We will not back down, otherwise none of this has any
meaning," Richard Malka told French radio. "If you hold the
banner 'I am Charlie', that means you have the right to
blaspheme, you have the right to criticise my religion."
There was no official reaction from the French government on
the new edition.
At a regular news briefing, U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Marie Harf said: "We absolutely support the right of
Charlie Hebdo to publish things like this. Again, that's what
happens in a democracy. Period."
Egypt's Grand Mufti warned Charlie Hebdo against publishing
a new Mohammad caricature, saying it was a racist act that would
incite hatred and upset Muslims around the world.
One Paris newspaper vendor said he had received 200 advance
orders for Charlie Hebdo and was stopping there as he could no
longer cope.
French Muslim leaders urged their community to keep calm and
respect the right to freedom of expression.
"What is uncomfortable for us is the representation of the
Prophet," Abdelbaki Attaf told Reuters at the funeral in the
northern Paris suburb of Bobigny of Ahmed Merabet, the Muslim
policeman shot trying to defend the Hebdo cartoonists.
"Any responsible Muslim will find it hard to accept that.
But we shouldn't ban it," said Attaf, an administrator at the
mosque in nearby Gennevilliers occasionally visited by Cherif
Kouachi, one of the Hebdo killers.
A separate funeral was held in Jerusalem for four Jewish
victims of a hostage-taking in a kosher grocery shop in Paris.
GUN BATTLE
On Sunday, at least 3.7 million people throughout France
marched in support for Charlie Hebdo and freedom of expression.
World leaders linked arms to lead more than one million people
through Paris in an unprecedented homage to the victims.
Three days of violence ended on Friday with a siege at the
Jewish grocery in Paris where four hostages and a gunman were
killed. Shortly before that, police killed the Hebdo attackers
in a gun battle at a print works northwest of the city.
In the wake of the violence, Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le
Drian said 10,000 troops were being deployed at sensitive sites
including synagogues, mosques and airports.
President Francois Hollande's government has avoided
referring to the Maghreb and African roots of the three killers.
It has also sought to discredit their claim to be acting in the
name of Islam, calling them "fanatics".
However, France's Islamic council called on the government
to step up protection of mosques, saying that at least 50
anti-Islamic acts had been reported since the attack.
Abdallah Zekri, head of the National Observatory against
Islamophobia, said Muslim sites such as Paris's main mosque were
not getting the same protection as Jewish synagogues or schools.
"There are websites out there calling for the murder of
Muslim leaders and the torching of Muslim religious sites," he
told France Info. "Let's stop the double standards."
European leaders fear the events in France will add to
rising anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe. On Monday, a record
25,000 anti-Islamist protesters marched through the German city
of Dresden, many holding banners with anti-immigrant slogans.
Le Drian said the government would need to review some of
its military capabilities following the attacks and raised the
prospect of reconsidering the severely strained military budget
when its long-term spending plan comes up for review later this
year in parliament.
On Tuesday, the parliament voted overwhelmingly to approve
France's continued participation in air raids against Islamic
State in Iraq. One of last week's killers cited France's
military strikes against Muslims as a motivation for his acts.
"Islamic State is a terrorist army with fighters from
everywhere," Le Drian told Europe 1 radio. "It is an
international army that has to be wiped out and that is why we
are part of the coalition."
(Additional reporting by Mark John, Leigh Thomas and Dominique
Vidalon and Emile Picy, Doina Chiacu in Washington; writing by
Mark John and Tom Heneghan; editing by Giles Elgood and Philippa
Fletcher)