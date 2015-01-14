* Print run of up to 3 million, but shops selling out
* All proceeds to go directly to newspaper
* Egypt's Grand Mufti warns over any new caricature
By Ingrid Melander
PARIS, Jan 14 The first edition of Charlie Hebdo
published after the deadly attacks by Islamist gunmen sold out
within minutes at newspaper kiosks around France on Wednesday,
with people queuing up to buy copies to support the satirical
weekly.
"I've never bought it before, it's not quite my political
stripes, but it's important for me to buy it today and support
freedom of expression," said David Sullo, standing at the end of
a queue of two dozen people at a kiosk in central Paris.
A print run of up to three million copies has been set for
what has been called "the survivors' edition", dwarfing the
usual 60,000 run. But still, many outlets were selling out fast.
"It's important for me to buy it and show solidarity by
doing so, and not only by marching," said 42-year old Laurent in
the same queue, adding he had no guarantee he would get a copy
because he had not reserved one the day before.
A few blocks away, by Jules Joffrin metro station in
northern Paris, one newspaper seller said people were already
waiting outside her shop when she opened at 6:00 am (0500 GMT).
"I had 10 copies - they were sold immediately," she said.
The newsagent at Gare du Nord rail station said it opened at
5:15 am local instead of the usual 6:00, and its 200 copies sold
out in less than 15 minutes.
Seventeen people died in Paris in three days of violence
that began with the attack by two Islamist gunmen on the offices
of Charlie Hebdo on Jan. 7 - in which 12 people were killed -
and ended with a siege at a kosher supermarket two days later.
At least 3.7 million marched through Paris on Sunday to
honour the memory of the journalists, police officers and
supermarket customers who had died.
The front page of Charlie Hebdo's Jan. 14 edition shows a
cartoon of a tearful Mohammad with a sign "Je suis Charlie" (I
am Charlie) below the headline: "Tout est pardonné" (All is
forgiven).
"I wrote 'all is forgiven' and I cried," Renald "Luz"
Luzier, who created the image, told a news conference on Tuesday
at the weekly's temporary office at left-wing daily Liberation.
"This is our front page ... it's not the one the terrorists
wanted us to draw," he said. "I'm not worried at all ... I trust
people's intelligence, the intelligence of humour."
GRAND MUFTI WARNING
Inside the edition, the weekly's usual irreverent humour was
on display. One cartoon shows jihadists saying: "We shouldn't
touch Charlie people ... otherwise they will look like martyrs
and, once in heaven, these bastards will steal our virgins."
"What makes us laugh most is that the bells of Notre-Dame
rang in our honour," the newspaper, which emerged from the 1968
freedom movement and has long mocked all religions and pillars
of the establishment, wrote in an editorial.
All proceeds from the sale of this week's edition will go
directly to Charlie Hebdo, in a windfall for a publication that
had been struggling financially, after distributors decided to
waive their cut. The cover price was three euros ($4). A call
for donations has also been aired on national media.
In Charenton on the eastern edge of Paris, queues formed in
the early morning darkness at the normally quiet newspaper stand
near the metro, until people got closer to a notice by the door
saying "Charlie Hebdo: none left".
The newspaper seller said he hoped to get more copies on
Thursday but was refusing to take reservations.
Digital versions will be posted in English, Spanish and
Arabic, while print editions in Italian and Turkish will also
appear.
At a news briefing on Tuesday, U.S. State Department
spokeswoman Marie Harf said: "We absolutely support the right of
Charlie Hebdo to publish things like this. Again, that's what
happens in a democracy. Period."
However Egypt's Grand Mufti warned the newspaper against
publishing a new Mohammad caricature, saying it was a racist act
that would incite hatred and upset Muslims around the world.
($1 = 0.8473 euros)
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Emmanuel Jarry and Brian Love;
Valerie Parent; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John
and Pravin Char)