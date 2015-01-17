(Adds foreign minister, Hollande poll)
By Leigh Thomas
PARIS Jan 17 French President Francois Hollande
said on Saturday that anti-Charlie Hebdo protesters in other
countries do not understand France's attachment to freedom of
speech.
He was speaking a day after the satirical weekly's
publication of a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad sparked violent
clashes, including deaths, in some Muslim countries.
Demand has surged for Charlie Hebdo's first issue since two
militant gunmen burst into its weekly editorial conference and
shot dead 12 people at the start of three days of violence that
shocked France.
A cartoon image of Mohammad on its front page outraged many
in the Muslim world, triggering demonstrations that turned
violent in Algeria, Niger and Pakistan on Friday.
"We've supported these countries in the fight against
terrorism," Hollande said during a visit to the southern city of
Tulle, traditionally his political fiefdom.
"I still want to express my solidarity (towards them), but
at the same time France has principles and values, in particular
freedom of expression."
The shootings in Paris were prompted by Charlie Hebdo's
previous publication of Mohammad cartoons, a depiction many
Muslims consider blasphemous.
CHURCHES TORCHED
In Niger, protesters set fire to churches and looted shops
in the capital Niamey on Saturday in a second day of riots over
Charlie Hebdo's publication of the image.
France's embassy in Niamey advised its citizens against
going out in the streets.
Five people were killed on Friday in Zinder, the second city
of the former French colony, while churches were burned and
Christian homes looted.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius condemned the
violence in Niamey and Zinder and said France stood in
solidarity with Niger authorities.
Protests also turned violent on Friday in the southern
Pakistan city of Karachi where police used teargas and a water
cannon against demonstrators outside the French consulate.
Several Algerian police officers were injured in clashes
with demonstrators in Algiers after rioting broke out at the end
of a protest.
"There are tensions abroad where people don't understand our
attachment to the freedom of speech," Hollande said. "We've seen
the protests, and I would say that in France all beliefs are
respected."
Hollande has received a big poll boost for his handling of
the attacks with his popularity rating surging to its highest
level in nearly one and a half years.
His rating has jumped to 34 percent from 24 percent before
the attacks, according to a BVA poll published on Saturday.
Produced by survivors of the attack, the latest edition of
Charlie Hebdo shows a cartoon of a tearful Mohammad holding a
"Je suis Charlie" sign under the words "All is forgiven."
A lawyer for one of the gunmen in the Charlie Hebdo attack
said the man had been buried in the eastern city of Reims in an
unmarked grave so as not to attract sympathisers.
Meanwhile, Belgium deployed hundreds of troops to guard
potential terrorism targets. Two gunmen were killed on Thursday
during an anti-Islamist raid in the town of Vervier.
