BRUSSELS Feb 19 A leading suspect sought in
connection with the Paris attacks hid in a Brussels apartment
for some three weeks, the Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure
(DH) wrote on Friday, citing sources close to the investigation.
Salah Abdeslam, whose brother blew himself up in Paris and
who returned to Belgium the day after the attacks, is suspected
of helping to equip the gunmen and suicide bombers who killed
130 people in Paris on Nov. 13 and may have taken part himself.
Surveillance footage at a petrol station showed him
returning by car to Belgium a day later. He avoided capture when
French police checked his papers shortly before he was listed as
wanted. Authorities have been searching for him ever since.
DH dismissed a theory, put forward by public broadcaster
RTBF, that he may have slipped through a Belgian police cordon
in the Brussels district of Molenbeek hidden in a car or even
inside a piece of furniture.
"At that moment, Salah was on the other side of town in
Schaerbeek," DH wrote in its Friday edition. "And it wasn't for
a short stay as had been believed until now, but he stayed for
three weeks."
A spokesman for Belgium's federal prosecutor declined to
comment on the story.
The apartment referred to by DH was rented under a false
name and searched in December. Investigators found material that
could be used to make explosives, traces of explosive acetone
peroxide and handmade belts as well as Abdeslam's fingerprint.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Larry King)