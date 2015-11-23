PARIS Nov 23 French jets struck Islamic State
targets in Iraq on Monday, taking off from the Charles de Gaulle
aircraft carrier for the first time, the military said on
Twitter on Monday.
The tweet said two targets had been destroyed, without
elaborating.
France's defence minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had told
Europe 1 radio on Sunday the flagship of the French Navy,
deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to back France's
involvement in air strikes in Iraq and Syria, would be fully
operational from Monday.
French President Francois Hollande also said last week
France would step up its attacks against Islamic State targets
in Syria. He has also called for a grand coalition, including
the United States and Russia, to eradicate Islamic State, and is
due to meet with Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin this week.
