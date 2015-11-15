JERUSALEM Nov 15 Israel's spy services are
helping France investigate the Paris gun and bomb attacks,
Israeli media said, with one radio station suggesting the
assistance drew on surveillance of militant groups in Syria and
Iraq.
Israel had no advance warning of Friday's rampage that
killed at least 129 people, but within hours of it happening
gave France information about some of the Islamic State
militants who claimed to have carried it out, the top-rated
television station Channel Two said, quoting an unnamed senior
Israeli official.
Without providing details, Channel Two said Israeli
intelligence saw a "clear operational link" between the attack
in the French capital, Thursday's Beirut suicide bombings and
the Oct. 31 downing of a Russian airliner in the Egyptian Sinai.
Israeli spy services are monitoring Syria and Iraq - where
Islamic State insurgents have conquered swathes of territory -
which may have yielded intelligence on the organisation of the
Paris attacks, Israel's Army Radio said.
Israeli officials contacted by Reuters had no comment, but
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters on Saturday:
"I've instructed Israel's security and intelligence services to
assist their French counterparts and counterparts from other
European countries in any way possible."
A Western diplomat said last year that Israel was providing
the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State with information
gleaned from international travel databases about Western
citizens suspected of joining the insurgents.
